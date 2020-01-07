BKV employees call for 15% pay raise in 2020, hint at strikes

BBJ

Last year, BKV raised wages less than it should have, so employees now want a 15% increase, Gábor Naszályi, president of the Unified Transport Trade Union (EEU), told RTL Klub. Employees are still working on this year’s wage agreement, although they had already been urged in November to start wage negotiations.

"The management of the company and the capital are looking into ways to provide the necessary resources," BKV replied in writing. At the same time, the Mayor’s Office wrote that the capital is awaiting the outcome of the negotiations with the unions.

In response to the news report, the Prime Minister’s Office responded that it expects the Mayor to ensure the smooth operation of public transport in Budapest.

According to the trade unions, the salary increase should be managed by the BKV management and it is not their job to raise money for it.

For the time being, the unions say they do not want to threaten strikes. Their goal is to negotiate their claim, but if that doesn’t happen, they will be forced to go on strike, Naszályi told RTL Klub.