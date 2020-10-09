BKK sells HUF 14 mln in tickets for non-operational 100E airport bus

Nicholas Pongratz

The Government Office of the Capital City of Budapest has initiated proceedings against the Budapest Transport Center (BKK) for selling tickets for the 100E bus service that is currently not operating, writes Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

A notice was received by the consumer protection department of the government office.

The notice recalled that the BKK is not operating route 100E between Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport and Deák Ferenc tér due to the coronavirus epidemic, however, it still sold line tickets, which could be purchased from ticket machines and via the mobile ticket application.

Based on the available information, passengers have already bought 16,000 tickets for the non-existent route, with which the BKK caused HUF 14 million in damages to customers.