BKK lifts ban on front door boarding

Bence Gaál

Passengers are once again allowed to use front door when boarding buses and trolleybuses in Budapest, according to a press release by the Budapest Public Transport Center (BKK).

Starting today, the passenger area and seats directly behind the driverʼs seat are no longer sealed off. BKK argues that this will allow people to utilize the entire passenger area of vehicles, making social distancing easier.

On the other hand, passengers are still mandated to cover their faces aboard the vehicles, and while waiting at stops as well. Furthermore, purchasing tickets aboard the vehicles is not possible.

BKK originally introduced a ban on front door boarding and suspended the onboard sale of tickets in March.