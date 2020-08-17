BKK denying service to passengers lacking facemask

Those traveling without a mask or scarf may be ejected from public transportation vehicles, the Budapest Transport Center (BKK) announced in a press release.
They added that the use of the mask is primarily monitored by inspectors as well as passenger coordinators at metro entrances and, if necessary, will draw passengers’ attention to compliance with the rule.
Anyone who ignores this, endangering the health of their fellow passengers, may be excluded from service according to the travel conditions, they stressed.