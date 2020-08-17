BKK denying service to passengers lacking facemask

Nicholas Pongratz

Those traveling without a mask or scarf may be ejected from public transportation vehicles, the Budapest Transport Center (BKK) announced in a press release.

Photo by Róbert Kiss / Shutterstock.com

As the danger posed by the coronavirus has not passed, passengers will still be required to cover their faces with a mask, or possibly a scarf, on public transport in the capital and at stops, they wrote.

They added that the use of the mask is primarily monitored by inspectors as well as passenger coordinators at metro entrances and, if necessary, will draw passengers’ attention to compliance with the rule.

Anyone who ignores this, endangering the health of their fellow passengers, may be excluded from service according to the travel conditions, they stressed.