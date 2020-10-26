BKK commissions TI to monitor renovation of Chain Bridge

Nicholas Pongratz

The Budapest Transport Center (BKK) has commissioned Transparency International (TI) Hungary to monitor the renovation of the Chain Bridge, writes portfolio.hu.

Photo by Noppasin Wongchum / Shutterstock.com

According to the organization, its presence is an additional guarantee that the tender will not restrict competition, and bidders will not submit an overpriced bid if they voluntarily join the agreement, the BKK announced.

BKK announced in early October that the participation phase of the public procurement for the renovation of the Chain Bridge had been completed and companies were invited to submit bids.

TIʼs reports on public procurement will be publicly available on TIʼs website and at www.bkk.hu/lanchid, which summarizes information on the renovation of the Chain Bridge.