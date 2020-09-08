BKK: Bikes to travel for free on weekends for 3 months

Nicholas Pongratz

For the next three months, passengers can transport bicycles free of charge on weekends on some of BKKʼs tram and HÉV routes, according to an announcement on BKKʼs website.

In the capital and the agglomeration, bicycle transport is currently available on suitable lines by validating an extra ticket, or a bicycle pass that can be purchased for HUF 540 per month, which will remain the case on weekdays.

The three-month test period provides an opportunity for MÁV-HÉV, which operates BKK, BKV and HÉV lines, to assess how many more people use the bicycle transport service due to the significant discount.

The experience will help to decide on the possible extension of the service in the future as well.