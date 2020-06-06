BFK launches feasibility study for Danube rail tunnel

Nicholas Pongratz

The Budapest Development Center (BFK) has launched an open public procurement procedure for a feasibility study to examine the possible route, costs, and benefits of a railway tunnel under the Danube between the Kelenföld and Nyugati railway stations, writes hvg.hu.

Illustrative photo by KorArkaR / Shutterstock.com

According to the center’s announcement, with the development of the railway, transport could be improved for the growing agglomeration and suburbs, operation within urban areas could be more environmentally sustainable, and the interior of the capital could be renewed.

With the development, the number of commuters in suburban traffic could increase by up to 70%, but this will require more trains, which will either require more main station capacity or new track connections along which trains can pass through Budapest.