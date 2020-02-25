All-in-one transport app available

Nicholas Pongratz

The MaaS4EU urban mobility application is available to download for free, writes novekedes.hu. The app is the result of an EU pilot project involving Budapest and two other major European cities, Luxembourg and Manchester.

Image: Pixabay

The Budapest application is the result of an R&D project led by Toll Service Zrt., which provides a single interface for planning various transport services as well as the most ideal route alternatives.

The application eliminates the need to use multiple different traffic applications to plan a single route, as the MaaS4EU application offers many options based on real-time information.

Users can rent a bike through the app, depending on the validity, content and current balance of the package they choose, an eco-friendly GreenGo car or a taxi.

Public transport information is provided by BKK, bike-sharing by MOL Bubi, car-sharing by GreenGo, and taxi service by CityTaxi, novekedes.hu explains.