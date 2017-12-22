Agora Budapest hosts skating rink

BBJ

It might be an unusual move for a real estate developer, but it is certainly good news for skating enthusiasts: HB Reavis has opened a skating rink at the Agora Budapest building site. The new facility will be open every day.

From December 21, a 500-person outdoor skating rink has awaited skaters at the Pest end of Árpád bridge. It is located in the public park at the building site of Agora Budapest, according to a press release the developers sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The skating rink is open in the afternoons on working days and between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m on weekends and will operate throughout the whole winter season. A skate rental booth also operates on site.