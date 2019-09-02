7th Runway Run attracts more than 1,100 runners

Bence Gaál

The seventh edition of the Runway Run, Budapest Airportʼs charity event, saw 1,100 runners participate despite the summer heat, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Participants ran on a closed runway of Ferenc Liszt International Airport. This year, aviation industry experts, authorities, and representatives of the airline industry and other large international companies came together to run for a good cause. Income from entry fees was donated to the SUHANJ! Foundation, which supports sports for disabled people, and to the British Anthony Nolan Foundation, which helps the recovery of children with leukemia.

Before the start, Domonkos Vigh, a European and world champion in fitness and bodybuilding, warmed up the runners, with athletes such as Botond Storcz and Katalin Kovács, both kayak Olympic champions, among the participants, alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

Adult participants had a choice of five or 10-kilometer runs, while for the third year, children also had the opportunity to test themselves over 1.5 km.

The organizers rewarded the fastest teams. Among airports, the fastest team was that of Berlin Airport, while among airlines ASL Airlines proved the fastest.

The main sponsors of the competition were Airbus Industrie, Qatar Airways, Mercedes-Benz Hungária, the Budapest Festival and Tourism Center, KPMG, and aviation news portal anna.aero.