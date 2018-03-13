Ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel opens in Budapest

BBJ

The ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel, located in the vicinity of the Liszt Ferenc International Airport was officially opened on March 7. Hungaryʼs only hotel with direct terminal connection to the airport was developed by Wing Zrt. in cooperation with Budapest Airport.

The new hotel is operated by the Orbis Hotel Group, the Eastern European strategic partner of the world-leading travel & lifestyle group, AccorHotels, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

The 145-room ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel was implemented in the framework of a HUF 3.2 billion investment by WING Zrt. The hotel has a restaurant, wine bar, summer terrace, a conference room with capacity of 250 people, a private car park and a childrenʼs corner.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, present at the opening ceremony, said: "Hungary is an attractive and safe destination, and it has been proven by the 14.9 million overnights that guests coming from abroad spent here last year. So far, it was a bottleneck that there was no hotel directly connected to the terminal. It is a great honour for us that AccorHotels, which operates 4300 hotels worldwide, is our partner in this.”

The director of the ibis Styles Budapest Airport Hotel, Csaba Palotai, highlighted from the experience of the first months that guests arrive mainly from Western European countries (France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands) and from the United States but the number of guests from Hungary, Poland and Ukraine is also significant. In addition to the bedrooms, the conference rooms are also popular, where various types of events took place, including a gala dinner for 80 people.

"Due to the special location of the hotel, breakfast is served from 4 a.m., and hot meals are offered from 6:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. for the guests," said Palotai. Due to the location, shorter than the average, one day overnight stays and bookings are typical, and the number of the so-called "walk in" guests, who arrive without booking, is also higher than average, Palotai added.