Young employees expect flexibility in the workplace

Levente Hörömpöli-Tóth

When it comes to working hours, members of Generations Y and Z prefer things not to be written in stone. In return, they are open to doing overtime under certain circumstances, according to recent research by JobsGarden, a local HR consultancy.

JobsGarden surveyed people aged between 20 and 30 about their attitudes towards working time. The results showed that nearly 70% expect flexible working hours, while the remaining 30% are in favor of fixed schedules.

The latter are split on when it is best to start work. Some 20% of all respondents would opt for working from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., while 10% would prefer from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Home working is equally popular, with almost half of those surveyed saying they would pick a workplace that is open to this option.

“Flexibility is a basic expectation of Generation Y and Z workers, and accordingly they pick employers that don’t oblige them to be in the office from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. in the case of reduced workload,” says Éva Paulovics, who leads the JobsGarden consultancy. “This requires an open-minded approach on the part of employers as well, but since competition for talent is getting fierce, many adapt.”

The poll also covered overtime. Six out of ten employees said they have no problem with additional work, provided it does not occur frequently. The remainder of respondents could be classified into three equally strong groups, representing 12.5% each: those who said they won’t tolerate overtime at all, those who can be pushed to work extra but only for additional pay, and those who don’t find the issue problematic whatsoever.

“In our experience, the younger generations are increasingly motivated by representing values and the fact that time spent at work should be passed in a meaningful way,” comments Zsuzsa Gárdos, managing director of the JobsGarden-ITJobs division. “This is underlined by the fact that for two-thirds of those polled, it is important to create value,” she added.