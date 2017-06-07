Young employees expect flexibility from the workplace

Levente Hörömpöli-Tóth

When it comes to working hours, members of Generations Y and Z prefer them not to be written in stone. In return, they are open to doing overtime under certain circumstances.

Recent research by JobsGarden, a local HR consultancy, surveyed people aged between 20 and 30 about their attitude towards work time.

The results show that nearly 70% of them expect flexible working hours; the remaining 30% being are in favor of fixed schedules. The latter are split on when it is best to get started. Some 20% of all respondents would opt for working from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., whereas 10% of them would prefer from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Home office is equally popular: Almost half of those surveyed would pick a workplace that is open to this.

“Flexibility is a basic expectation of Generation Y and Z workers, and accordingly they pick employers that don’t oblige them to be in the office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the case of reduced workload,” says Éva Paulovics, who leads the JobsGarden consultancy. “This requires an open-minded approach on the part of employers as well, but since competition for talent is getting fierce, many adapt.”

The poll covered overtime too. Six out of ten employees have no problem with additional work, provided it does not occur frequently. The rest of the respondents can be classified into three equally strong groups representing 12.5% each: They either won’t tolerate overtime at all, or can be pushed to work extra but only for additional pay, or they don’t find the issue problematic whatsoever.

“In our experience, the younger generations are increasingly motivated by representing values and the fact that time spent at work should be passed in a meaningful way,” comments Zsuzsa Gárdos, managing director of IT Jobs, another division at JobsGarden-ITJobs. “This is underlined by the fact that for two-thirds of those polled, it is important to create value.”