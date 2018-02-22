Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Value of M&As down sharply in CEE, Hungary in 2017

 BBJ
 Thursday, February 22, 2018, 09:20

International law firm Allen & Overy’s latest “Global Trends in Private M&A” report shows M&A activity worldwide still vibrant during 2017, although slightly less so compared to 2016 levels. The Central and Eastern Europe region saw a downward trend, however, with the decline particularly pronounced in Hungary.

Favored sectors for mergers and acquisitions in 2017 were industry and manufacturing, followed by telecoms, media and technology, and retail assets, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Figures compiled in the “Global Trends in Private M&A” report show that Western Europe saw overall M&A value in 2017 rise by 6%, from just over USD 1.21 trillion for 2016 to just over USD 1.28 tln by the end of 2017. The global total for 2017 was just over USD 4.74 tln, 3% behind 2016’s total of almost USD 4.9 tln of worldwide activity.

The CEE region and Russia saw a continuing downward trend, with just over USD 111.66 billion of M&A value in 2017, versus almost USD 137.4 bln in 2016, and almost USD 225.9 bln back in 2013; at the same time, private equity investments in the region rose by 42%, from just over USD 6.55 bln in 2016 to almost USD 9.3 bln in 2017.

Hungary, meanwhile, experienced an M&A value decline of some 78% during the year, with the overall value falling from some USD 9.5 bln in 2016 to just under USD 2.05 bln by the end of 2017, while January 2018 saw the trend continue, with just over USD 66 million of deal value, versus almost USD 442 mln in January 2017.

Allen & Overy’s figures show that 47% of M&A auctions in 2017 were won by a private equity buyer, demonstrating the vigor of the private equity market. In addition, 34% of auctions involved an exit by a private equity firm, and 28% were actually a sale from one private equity firm to another, in secondary or tertiary buyouts.

As for buyers in deals, private equity acquirers made up 29% of the global total, slightly down on 2016’s 36%, despite their success in auctions, while corporates and strategic acquirers were the leading buyers, winning 59% of deals versus 2016’s 51%.

Although auctions represented only a third of all M&A deals in the CEE (similar to Asia, Australia and the Middle East), 83% of these processes remained highly competitive, which is the highest level globally. The CEE region maintained a high level of deals requiring antitrust/regulatory approval, with 64% of deals requiring such approval, the second most stringent region in the world behind North America’s 78%.

“We have seen a slack year for M&A investment into CEE during 2017, but the powerful fundamentals (strong corporate cash balances, availability of debt finance) are still in the global marketplace. We are optimistic that this part of the world will this year have a larger share of global M&A activity than it had in 2017,” observed Zoltán Lengyel, partner at Allen & Overy’s Budapest office.

 

 


Related articles

  • Business

    MTel profit plunges in fourth quarter

    Magyar Telekomʼs fourth-quarter after-tax profit dropped 75% year-on-year to HUF 5.2 billion, hit by higher costs and the effect of a tax rebate in the base period, an earnings report released late Wednesday shows, cited by state news agency MTI.

     Thu, Feb. 22, 2018, 08:00
  • Business

    Company of former GE Hungary head to buy GE Lighting EMEA

    The company of the former chairman of the Hungarian unit of General Electric (GE), Jörg Bauer, has agreed to buy GEʼs lighting business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, as well as its global automotive lighting business, GE announced on Wednesday. The sides did not reveal the transaction price.

     Thu, Feb. 15, 2018, 10:50
  • Real Estate

    Prologis reports CEE figures for 2017

    Logistics real estate company Prologis released its report on its activity in Central and Eastern Europe in 2017, listing nine new developments started and 15 buildings delivered. Prologis also reported an occupancy rate of 97.4% in the region, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal reveals.

     Tue, Feb. 13, 2018, 14:25
  • Analysis

    PwC predicts three waves of automation by 2030

    According to an international analysis of the potential long-term impact of automation released by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC),the share of jobs at high potential risk of automation will rise slowly but steadily in the coming decades, reaching as much as 30% by the mid-2030s.

     Tue, Feb. 13, 2018, 09:43
  • Whosnews

    RSM names head of new M&A business unit

    Professional services firm RSM Hungary is expanding its business to include a mergers and acquisitions, company assessment and financing unit, to be led by Levente Almási. RSM is launching its new business unit based on growing transaction activity on both the local and global markets.

     Mon, Feb. 12, 2018, 13:44
  • Region

    Moodyʼs: CEE bank CFOs expect rising credit demand

    Chief financial officers at Central and East European banks expect a benign operating environment this year will support continued credit growth, as well as stable loan performance and capital levels, says Moodyʼs Investors Service in a new report, summarized in a press release sent to the editor of the Budapest Business Journal.

     Fri, Feb. 9, 2018, 18:16
  • Business

    Affidea acquires Főnix-Med

    Diagnostic imaging company Affidea Diagnosztika has acquired peer Főnix-Med, a private healthcare provider, Affideaʼs Managing Director György Leitner said at a press conference Tuesday, describing the acquisition as the biggest ever by a professional investor in the domestic private healthcare sector.   

     Tue, Feb. 6, 2018, 14:58
  • Business

    Konzum shows interest in Telenor

    The IT and telecom sector is one of the main focuses of the acquisition and development strategy of the Konzum group, and Telenorʼs activities fit in well with this strategy, Gellért Jászai, chairman-CEO of Konzum, said in response to queries from business portal portfolio.hu regarding the holdingʼs potential interest in the local operations of the Norwegian telco.

     Thu, Feb. 1, 2018, 09:00
  • Business

    Telenor Hungary Q4 revenue up 7.2%

    Telenor Hungaryʼs fourth-quarter revenues rose 7.2% year-on-year to HUF 40.2 billion, an earnings report released by parent company Telenor on Wednesday shows. EBITDA rose 9.1% to HUF 11.0 bln.   

     Wed, Jan. 31, 2018, 15:49
  • Analysis

    M&A deals totaled EUR 2.7 bln in Hungary last year

    China became the largest outside investor in the Central, Southeast and East European countries in 2017, according to a report published by consulting companies CMS and EMIS. China increased the value of its investments in the region by 78% to EUR 7.7 billion. The U.S. remained the busiest investor in terms of the number of deals.

     Fri, Jan. 26, 2018, 12:47