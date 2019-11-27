SMEs totaled 35% of added value in business sector

BBJ

Small- and medium-sized enterprises accounted for 35.2% of the added value in the non-financial business sector in Hungary in 2017 compared to the 46% share of large enterprises, a recently published data compilation from Eurostat finds.

There were a little less than 2.715 million people employed in the non-financial business sector in Hungary in 2017 and, of these, 972,900 were employed by SMEs and 845,200 by large companies. The number of SMEs in the country was 32,290 compared to 935 large enterprises.

Out of some 570,000 companies in Hungary in 2017, around 536,780 were micro-enterprises employing less than 10 people.

Companies employing 10 to 49 people are classified as small enterprises, those employing 50 to 249 workers are considered medium-sized enterprises and companies with 250 or more workers are classified as large enterprises, Eurostat says.