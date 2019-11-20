Share of temps half of EU average

Bence Gaál

The share of employees aged 15-64 with a temporary employment contract stood at 6.6% in Hungary in Q2 2019, just below half of the EU average of 13.6%, according to the EUʼs statistical agency Eurostat.

Image: Eurostat

Across the entire EU, some 26 million employees aged 15 to 64 had a temporary employment contract. Temporary employment was more common among females (14.2%) than males (13.2%). Almost 8 million young people, meaning almost half (42.8%) of employees aged 15 to 24 were employed under a temporary contract compared with 11.6% of employees aged 25 to 54 and 6.5% of those aged 55 to 64.

While the Hungarian rate of 6.6% is low, it is only the seventh-lowest among member states. Temporary employees accounted for less than 2% of all employees in Romania and Lithuania (both 1.5%). Latvia (3.1%), Estonia (3.4%), Bulgaria (4.1%) and the United Kingdom (5.1%) also registered lower shares than Hungary.

On the other end of the spectrum, more than one in four employees in Spain (26.4%) had a temporary contract in Q2 2019. Countries like Poland (22.2%), Portugal (21%), and the Netherlands (20.5%) also had a high share of temps.