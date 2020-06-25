Remote work did not decrease efficiency of businesses, research says

Bence Gaál

Having to work from home during the lockdown months did not have a negative effect on the efficiency of businesses in Hungary, according to research by EY and HR Fest.

Photo by Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.com

The survey asked the HR heads of more than 50 SMEs and large enterprises in Hungary about their experiences with remote working.

Approximately a third of respondents said that they are planning to change their companyʼs culture due to the positive experiences gained during the lockdown period.

Some 76% of the surveyed companies mandated employees to work from home. The remaining small portion of businesses decided to introduce special safety measures in the office, rotated colleagues, and reorganized work shifts in order to make social distancing easier.

Most employers today consider organizing the return to normal work in the office their most important task. Approximately two-thirds of the surveyed businesses either had a plan in place for the return or had begun preparations at the end of May already.

Creating an appropriate office environment and upholding health and safety protocols were seen as the biggest challenge by about 51% of the surveyed.

About 63% of the respondents said that the performance of employees was unaffected by having to work from home. Furthermore, 22% said that the efficiency of their colleagues has actually increased.

"A number of companies had to introduce remote work without any prior experience," said Margit Farkas, partner at EY people advisory services. "Company heads may have to consider that an increasing number of people may demand the opportunity to work from home due to the positive experiences. There are many different forms and ways of alternative employment. Decisionmakers who are already starting to plan how to transform collaboration with their colleagues can dramatically increase employee satisfaction."

Some 40% of companies only have only defined short-term goals regarding the physical return to office. Merely 29% of respondents are thinking about preparing a long-term plan for flexible work practices.