Private debtors reach record high in Hungary

BBJ

The number of private debtors registered in the retail subsystem of the Central Debt Information System (KHR) in Hungary has never been so high. This is mainly due to the increase in the housing credits.

According to data updated at the end of June, 5.03 million private Hungarians were registered in KHR, a 30,000 increase year on year, business daily Világgazdaság reported. A positive development is that the rate of bad debts has decreased: at the end of June, the number of delayed payments were 1.8 million, 75,000 fewer than a year before.

The volume of new credit retail contracts is dynamically growing, data provided by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows. In the first five months of this year, the value of new contracts was HUF 564 billion, a 43.6% growth year on year. The rise is highest in consumption credits, by 53.9% and housing credits, by 36.4%, MNB said.