Owning property tops savings priority list of young Hungarians

Levente Hörömpöli-Tóth

More than half the young people save on a monthly basis in Hungary, but, they have a completely different priority list to their European counterparts.

Publicity shot for Intrum Justitiaʼs Pocket Money Smart financial awareness competition.

According to the 2016 European Consumer Payment Report by Intrum Justitia, nearly 40% of Hungarians aged 18-34 save with the purpose of buying their own home. This rate is significantly higher than in Western Europe, where only 26% of young people put away money for that purpose.

The reason for the difference might be rooted in the fact that 30% of young Hungarians reported that it had occurred before that they had to move back to their parents because of their bad financial situation. In Western Europe, traveling is by far the most popular item on the savings list of the same age group (at 44%), followed by consumer goods (29%).

The research shows how savings are handled in different ways depending on the geographic location. Whereas Hungarians tend to keep it mostly in cash or, at best, in a savings accounts, their Western peers prefer shares. Just 6% of locals go for stocks if it comes to choosing a savings option. And only about half as many Hungarians have credit cards compared to the West.

Liquidity problems are bridged by loans, mostly from family members (53%) or friends (37%) among members of the younger generations. Furthermore, it seems to be a Hungarian specialty that around four times as many of them will ask their boss or a colleague for a loan compared to Western Europe.

“Based on our research, we can say that young Hungarians are very much conscious about their own finances,” comments Annamária Kiss, director for business development and sales of Intrum Justitia on the findings. “Their financial decisions are mostly age-bound, but they have very firm ideas about how they want to spend and save.”

As a matter of fact, Intrum Justitia has initiated a contest for secondary school students to raise financial awareness called Pocket Money Smart, which was launched in Hungary on October 9.