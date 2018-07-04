Over HUF 100,000 needed for average standard of living

BBJ

Incomes of Hungarian families vary widely, but the general perception is that income is not enough for an average standard of living. Based on figures from last year, 55% of Hungarian society lives below the average standard of living.

Photo is illustrative.

The wealthiest households, which represent 10% of the total, have on average revenues of HUF 239,000 per family member, totaling HUF 956,000 per household, in the case of a four-member family, reports online portal index.hu.

When asked about how much would be needed for an average standard of living, family members indicated HUF 170,000 per capita, resulting in HUF 680,000 per family. This means that if the mother and the father earn each HUF 340,000 per month, the family can have a decent life.

The situation is much worse among the poorest 10% of the population. They consider at least HUF 78,000 per capita necessary, but in reality they earn HUF 28,000 per month. This means that a family of four are forced to get by on an average HUF 112,000.

According to the calculations of index.hu, on a national level the minimum revenue necessary for an average standard of living was HUF 117,000 last year. Compared to this, real revenue was HUF 100,000. The majority of the population feels that their income is not sufficient for an average life, index.hu concludes.