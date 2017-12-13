One-third of Hungarians living in deep poverty

BBJ

Hungary was ranked fourth among European countries with the highest material and social deprivation rate in 2016, according to Eurostat. While the EU average is 16%, it is two times higher in Hungary.

Source: Eurostat



In 2016, the highest material and social deprivation rate, applying to about half of the population, was registered in Romania (50%) and Bulgaria (48%), followed by countries where one-in-three people was affected: Greece (36%), Hungary (32%) and Lithuania (29%), Eurostat, the EU statistical office says in a recent press release.

Eurostat asked EU nationals to pick those items from the list below which they cannot afford. Those who picked five or more from the list are considered as living in high material deprivation. The items are:

Face unexpected expenses;

One week annual holiday away from home;

Avoid arrears (in mortgage, rent, utility bills and/or hire purchase instalments);

Afford a meal with meat, chicken or fish or vegetarian equivalent every second day;

Keep their home adequately warm;

A car/van for personal use;

Replace worn-out furniture;

Replace worn-out clothes with some new ones;

Have two pairs of properly fitting shoes;

Spend a small amount of money each week on yourself (“pocket money”);

Have regular leisure activities;

Get together with friends/family for a drink/meal at least once a month;

Have an internet connection.

The highest standards of living, that is, the lowest share of material and social deprivation, were measured in the Nordic member states and Luxembourg: 3% in Sweden, 4% in Finland, 5% in Luxembourg and 6% in Denmark. The full Eurostat source dataset is available here.

The Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) uses a different methodology. Compared to the Eurostat rate of 32%, KSH found 14.5% of Hungarians are experiencing a serious deprivation of material goods.