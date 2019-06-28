Noise requirement may boost EV popularity

Bence Gaál

Starting from July 1, new EVs will need to be fitted with noise generators in order to be registered, thanks to fresh EU regulation, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo: Pixabay

The regulation aims at making it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to be aware of EVs. Under 20 km/h, hybrid and electric cars will need to emit "white noise" in order to be eligible for registration in EU member states.

"Building in noise emitting tools will change the opinion about electric cars profoundly," says Ákos Demeter, a partner of EY Hungaryʼs advisory branch.

"Their quiet operation makes them an accident risk to pedestrians and cyclists. Thanks to the modification, the popularity and market of these vehicles could grow further. Not only car manufacturers, but retailers and service networks will all have to prepare for this."

As previously reported by bbj.hu, Ipsos recently conducted a poll for EY, revealing that some two-thirds of Hungarians would gladly switch to electric cars or plug-in hybrids. Almost one in ten respondents said they plans to purchase an EV regardless of cost. The respondents said that the purchase price (40%) and range anxiety (28%) are the two most significant arguments against buying an EV.