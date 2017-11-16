Netizens ready to spend more online this Christmas

BBJ

Hungarians are ready to spend over 10% more this year on Christmas gifts, according to a survey of internet users by price comparison website arukereso.hu, published by business news portal vg.hu. On average netizens will buy presents for 5-6 relatives or friends.

According to the research by arukereso.hu, 87% of Hungarian internet users plan to buy presents for close relatives (children, parents, brothers and sisters), with an average budgeted amount of HUF 7,000 per gift. Work colleagues are worth much less, with presents budgeted at HUF 2,600 on average.

Netizens are meticulously planning their shopping, with two-thirds saying they will check at least three webstore prices before making a purchase. In total, respondents said they would spend HUF 35,000 on gifts, which is a 14% increase compared to last year and indicates a rise in salaries, the study says.

As for specific products, buyers are looking mainly at clothes, toys, books and cosmetics.

Sellers are counting on high sales of TVs, smartphones and tablets, but prices are still a challenge for many buyers.

Respondents overwhelmingly indicated online stores as their planned place of purchase, but 41% also said they will closely follow brochures and printed newsletters for the best prices.