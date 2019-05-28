Natural decrease up 10% year-on-year in Q1 2019

BBJ

In the first quarter of 2019, there were 4.3% fewer births and 1.6% more deaths in Hungary than in the corresponding period of 2018, according to preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In January–March 2019, some 20,830 children were born, 4.3% fewer than the number of births in the first quarter of 2018. The number of live births was down 5.4% in January, 4.5% in February, and 3.1% in March, compared to the corresponding months of 2018.

The estimated total fertility rate was 1.41 children per woman, compared with 1.45 for the first three months of the previous year.

In the first quarter, a total of 37,578 Hungarians died, 1.6% more than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase was due to an extremely high number of deaths in January, probably due to the peak of the flu epidemic being earlier this year than in 2018. Almost 20% more people died in January, year-on-year, and 2.6% more in February, although 15% fewer people passed away in March 2019 than one year earlier.

As a result of the decrease in the number of live births and rise in the number of deaths, the natural decrease of Hungaryʼs population was 16,748, as opposed to 15,224 in January–March 2018, meaning a growth of 10%.

There were 8.7 live births and 15.6 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants in Q1 2019. The number of infant deaths was 4.2 per 1,000 live births.

In the first quarter, some 6,080 couples got married, 1.1% fewer than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Data for births, deaths and marriages in April, and for the first four months of 2019 overall, will be published on June 26.