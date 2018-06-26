Natural decrease of population slows in year to date

BBJ

According to preliminary data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH), there were 1.7% fewer live births but also 4.4% fewer deaths in January–April 2018 than in the first four months of 2017. As a result, the natural decrease of the Hungarian population slowed to 8.1% year-on-year.

In April 2018 alone, the number of live births was down 1.9% year-on-year, while deaths fell 1.6%. The natural decrease thus slightly decelerated compared to April 2017.

In January–April 2018, the number of deaths decreased to a larger extent than that of live births, as a result of which the natural decrease declined from 20,616 in January–April 2017 to 18,936, an improvement of 8.1%.

There were 8.9 live births and 14.8 deaths per thousand inhabitants in January-April 2018. The number of infant deaths was 3.5 per thousand live births in the first four months.

The number of marriages in the first four months of 2018 was 2.7% fewer than registered in the same period last year. In April alone, the number of marriages decreased by 7.8% year-on-year.

Data for births, deaths and marriages in January–May 2018 will be published by the KSH on July 26.