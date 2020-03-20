Most businesses in Budapest had no crisis plan

Bence Gaál

Approximately 93% of companies in Budapest view future business prospects as unfavorable and about 78% of them had no emergency plan at hand for a crisis like the current one, according to a survey of 1,895 companies, conducted by the Budapest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BKIK).

Approximately 83% of the surveyed businesses were micro-enterprises, about 15% were SMEs, while larger enterprises made up 1%.

Some 65% view the business prospects for the next six months as very unfavorable, while 28% think it is only rather unfavorable. BKIK notes that larger companies gave generally less negative answers. A bit more than half of the surveyed businesses are already experiencing problems with production, supply chain, and services.

How businesses reacted to the coronavirus crisis varies greatly. About 33% introduced home office for employees, 19% sent employees on an unpaid leave, 12% sent them on a paid leave, while another 12% handles the situation according to terms defined in the employment contract.

Larger businesses were generally more capable of switching to home office. Approximately 80% of large enterprises managed to make the switch. The rate stands at 55% in the case of medium-sized companies, and 51% at small businesses.

Most companies were caught off-guard by the coronavirus outbreak. Only one-fifth of the businesses had emergency scenarios for a major crisis like the current one. A further 34% say that planning is underway, 15% are considering making a plan, while 29% are not interested in planning.

BKIK PR and Marketing director Gabriella Szányi says, "The majority of the surveyed, meaning 60%, experienced a decrease in orders, while 40% experienced a drop in guests, customers, consumers, and clients. A quarter of businesses reported a change in working conditions and a lack of personal consultation, while 22% reported a change in work processes. 21% of respondents were confronted with the fact that the business they are supplying has reduced or is expected to reduce their order backlog. "

BKIK also asked entrepreneurs what help they would consider useful in the current situation. Some 40% of firms would support the creation of a fund that would provide low-interest loans to deal with temporary liquidity disruptions in crisis situations, providing businesses with a guarantee in case they commit to retaining employees. This response was most common among micro and small businesses.

The chamber says that it will continue to conduct surveys on a regular basis while the emergency situation persists to provide feedback to the government, and help SMEs prepare and adapt to the rapidly changing conditions.