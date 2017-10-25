More deaths lead to higher natural decrease

BBJ

In August 2017, there were 4.8% fewer live births and 1.5% more deaths than in the same month of 2016. In the first eight months of the year, the number of live births was 0.6% less than in January-August 2016, while there were 6.9% more deaths, according to figures from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

In August 2017, 8,045 children were born, 407 or 4.8% less than in August 2016. The number of deaths in the month totaled 9,985, an increase of 1.5%, or 149 more deaths compared to August 2016.

As a result, the natural decrease - the number of deaths minus the number of live births - was 1,940, compared to 1,384 the previous August, an increase of 40%.

In January–August 2017, a total of 60,164 children were born, 376 (0.6%) fewer than in January–August 2016. Given that 2016 was a leap year, the examined period of 2017 was one day shorter. Taking this into account, the leap day-adjusted number of births decreased by 0.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In January 0.4% and in May 10% more children were born year-on-year, while in the other months of the year so far the number of births was lower than in the corresponding months of 2016. The largest drop of 4.8% took place in August.

In the first eight months of this year, a total of 89,127 Hungarians passed away, an increase of 6.9% (or 7.3% taking into account the leap day effect), or numerically 5,736 more deaths than in the same period of 2016.

In January–February, the adjusted number of deaths increased by 25% on average, greatly contributing to mortality over the first eight months overall. Similarly to the trend two years ago, the peak of the flu epidemic explains the considerable excess mortality at the beginning of 2017.

The natural decrease over January-August 2017 thus grew to 28,963 persons, an increase of 27% compared to the first eight months of 2016 (when the natural decrease was 22,851).

There were 9.2 live births and 13.7 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants in January-August. The number of infant deaths was 3.6 per 1,000 live births in the first eight months of the year.

The number of marriages increased in August, with 7,519 marriages registered, some 2.7% more than August 2016. However, the total of 35,963 marriages registered in the first eight months of the year was 3.0% fewer than in the equivalent period a year earlier.

Figures for births and deaths in January–September 2017 will be published by the KSH on November 23.