MNB: Borrowing households financial positions ʼappropriateʼ

MTI – Econews

About 15% of Hungarian households with loans are vulnerable to financial risk, and the ratio is 18% with households with mortgages, a survey carried out by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) concluded.

The MNB summarized the findings of the survey in its biannual Financial Stability Report released yesterday. The survey has been conducted in 1,500 borrowing households in spring 2017, national news agency MTI reports.

The MNB defined households as vulnerable if their monthly income is below the sum of taxes and fees and debt service payable plus living costs, and their liquid assets are insufficient to cover the gap for a given number of months.

About half of the households with loans are able to pay for their expenses with careful planning and 43% regularly have excess income over expenses, the MNB found, concluding that the financial position of the borrowing households in general is appropriate. Only 2% of them live day-to-day, the survey showed.

The MNB said that only 3-8% of the households could be termed as excessively indebted. However, 22% of respondents said that they would not be able to continue servicing debt without a clear change in living standards if all earners in the households lost their jobs. Some 8.5% of them would be able to go on servicing debt for more than half a year.

In the stability report, the MNB noted again that the high ratio of floating-rate loans in the current low interest rate environment poses a risk of rising servicing cost for households. It added that the risk is even bigger as more vulnerable households tend to take out such loans.

The ratio of floating-rate loans was 42% among newly issued home loans in Q2 and was 51% if home saving banks selling specialty products were excluded, the MNB reported. The ratio of home loans with interest rate fixed for more than 10 years was only 6%. One reason for this is the steep Hungarian interest rate curve. But Hungarian banks tend to apply higher margins on fixed-rate loans than on floating-rate loans, the report said.

The interest rate margin is below 350 basis points for 67 of new floating-rate home loan outlays while only 35% of loans with interest fixed for over one year have a similar margin. The report said that the expansion of the MNBʼs certified consumer-friendly home loans and the development of the mortgage bond market could ease the problem.