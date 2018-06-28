MKIK GVI business confidence index improves further

MTI – Econews

The business confidence index of GVI, the economic research institute of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MKIK), rose to 39 points in April, up from 37 points in January, indicating that business confidence has improved slightly in Hungary, state news wire MTI reported Wednesday.

MKIK GVI said this is the highest figure the index has reached since it launched its quarterly confidence surveys in 2010. The survey is based on interviews with 400 company managers.

Among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) alone, the confidence index rose from 35 points in January to 38 points, also the highest figure since 2010.

Company managers interviewed became more optimistic concerning their companyʼs prospective profitability and output, while assessments on investments became more negative than in the previous quarter.