Life expectancy gender gap slightly diminishes

MTI – Econews

Life expectancy at birth in Hungary was estimated to be 76.0 years in 2017, reaching 79.3 years for women and 72.5 years for men, a difference of 6.8 years, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing fresh data from Eurostat.

Image: Pixabay

The life expectancy gender gap was down from 7.1 years in 2016 and just somewhat above the 6.7 years in 2015.

The gap has been mostly closing in Hungary since 2000 when it was at 8.7 years as life expectancy for men was at 67.5 years and 76.2 years for women.

In 2017 life expectancy at birth in the EU was estimated to be 80.9 years, reaching 83.5 years for women and 78.3 years for men, a difference of 5.2 years.

The biggest difference, at 9.9 years in favour of women was in Latvia, the smallest in the Netherlands, still favoring women by 3.2 years.