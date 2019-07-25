Labor shortages put EUR 358 bln burden on CEE businesses

The greatest challenge for private companies in Central and Eastern Europe is the increasing shortage of skilled workforce, according to a study by professional services network PwC entitled the CEE Private Business Survey 2019.

PwC estimates some EUR 358 billion in revenues are lost in the region due to this problem, which is higher than the combined GDP of Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia.

PwC says the lack of skilled labor leads to earnings losses of more than 5% per year for companies. Even so, half of private firms in the CEE region expect growth, the study adds.

In Croatia 67% are optimistic, and in Hungary 56%, while in Romania the figure is 50% and in Russia 42%. According to the survey, some 68% of business executives expect digitalization to improve their business results, PwC notes.