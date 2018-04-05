Kopint-Tárki leaves 2018 GDP growth forecast at 4.0%

MTI – Econews

Economic research institute Kopint-Tárki said on Wednesday it is leaving its forecast for Hungaryʼs GDP growth this year unchanged at 4.0%, state news agency MTI reported. The government projects GDP growth of 4.3% this year.

Kopint-Tárki CEO Éva Palócz said Hungaryʼs economy would continue to grow at a fast rate, but would still be outpaced by its peers in the region.

Kopint-Tárki projects 10% investment growth this year and a 4.5% increase in private consumption. Industrial output is set to grow 6.5%, the researcher said.

Net wages, adjusted for inflation, could climb 7.3%, according to Kopint-Tárki. It put the average unemployment rate at 3.5%.

Hungaryʼs net external financing capacity is expected to reach around 4% of GDP. Exports are set to rise by 7.9% and imports by 9.1% in 2018, the researcher concluded.