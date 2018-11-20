Job ads specifying salary significantly more attractive

Bence Gaál

While quite common in Western Europe, it is rare in Hungary for companies to post ads for open positions with salary information, with only 7% of ads containing the salary and other benefits of the position. However, on average, 47% more people apply for such ads, according to research by job search site Profession.hu.

The tendency is the clearest at the top professions suffering a shortage of experts. In the case of ads looking for engineers, for example, there are about 80% more applicants for ads that specify salary. In the manufacturing/production category, a staggering 122% more people applied for such ads.

The lowest difference in terms of more applicants for jobs specifying salary was measured in the case of physical labor (15%) and skilled labor (21%). Paradoxically, however, companies searching for employees in these two categories are the most likely to include the salary in the job description.

According to the research, employees find the exact location of the given work to be the most important aspect of a job, followed by salary, working hours, task description, and expectations.

According to U.S. recruitment advertising specialist Appcast, the most successful ads are less than 1,000 characters long, and have a 50-60 character title, including the description of the interview process, ending with a stark recruitment message. Profession.huʼs experts claim that similar trends can be experienced on the Hungarian market, but ads can still be short enough if they contain up to 3,000 characters.

"There is a reason for the inclusion of the word ‘advertisement’ in the term ‘job advertisement’," according to Imre Tüzes, head of business development and product management at Profession.hu. "It is important that firms do not only look at it as a description of the position, but as a text - just like in the case of products - that makes the position attractive and sells it to the target audience."

"We are aware that publishing salaries might cause ‘salary tensions’ in the short term at some firms, but in the long run, it turns into an advantage in the long run if an advertiser matches the expectations of job seekers," Tüzes adds.