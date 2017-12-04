Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Incomes growing, but gaps widening

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, December 4, 2017, 06:53

Annual personal gross incomes averaged HUF 1.504 million in 2016 in Hungary, up by 4.4% compared to 2015, a summary of household living standards data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Friday shows.

Average annual net income rose by 4.2% to HUF 1.199 mln and, with consumer prices rising by 0.4%, real incomes increased by 3.8%. Around 70.1% of gross income came from wages in 2016, up from 69% a year earlier. Social transfers accounted for 28.3% of gross income, down from 29.0%, national news agency MTI reports.

Gross income per head from wages rose 6% from 2015 to HUF 1.054 mln a year, while social transfers per person rose 1.9% to HUF 420,000. In 2016, average gross income per head in households in the bottom decile was HUF 372,000 annually, up 1.6% from a year earlier, while in the top (tenth) decile it was HUF 3.666 mln, up 5.6%. Income was 25% of the national average in the bottom decile, and 244% of the national average in the top decile.

Gross per capita incomes reached the national average in households belonging to the seventh decile. The difference between per capita gross income in the bottom and top deciles grew and was almost tenfold. In households belonging to the bottom decile, the amount of income from social transfers exceeded wage income, while in the tenth decile, social transfers accounted for 19.8% of total income.

The Gini coefficient measuring income distribution was 28.11 points in 2016, dropping slightly after peaking at 28.59 points in 2013.

When comparing incomes to a national median and dividing the population into five categories, data show that the share of people in the "upper class" was slightly down at 6.7% in 2016 from 7.4% in 2015. The share of the "lower class" was also down at 6.7% from 7.8%. A broad trend evident since 2006 that showed the ratio of both the upper and lower classes growing and the share of the middle class declining thus changed in 2015 and 2016.

Regional differences

A regional breakdown reveals that gross per capita average income was still the highest in Central Hungary, at an annual HUF 1.707 mln, 13.5% more than the nationwide average. In this region, the ratio of the active population was 47.4%. Gross per capita average income was the lowest in the Northern Great Plain, at HUF 1.255 mln annually, largely due to the shortage of job opportunities, even though this figure was up 10.4% from a year earlier.

The regions with the highest inactive population were Northern Hungary (11.2%) and the Northern Great Plain (10.1%) in 2016. Regional income differences lessened in recent years, albeit slowly, the KSH noted. Nevertheless, the ratio of wage income within total income was the highest in Central Hungary, at 72%, while in Northern Hungary, social transfers accounted for one-third of householdsʼ total income.

There was a clear difference in personal incomes depending on the number of children raised in a household. Annual per capita net personal income for households without children was HUF 1.447 mln, but was only HUF 939,000 for households with children.

Single males living in independent households had the highest income, earning on average net HUF 1.739 mln annually last year. In households with a main earner aged older than 65 years, net average income was HUF 1.370 mln, while in those where the main earner was younger than 25 years, net income averaged HUF 929,000.

 

 

Related articles

  • Economy

    Quarter of population poor or at risk of social exclusion

    In 2016 there were 2.46 million people in Hungary who were classified as either poor or at risk of social exclusion, some 25.6% of the entire population, according to a summary of household living standards data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

     Mon, Dec. 4, 2017, 08:30
  • Economy

    September trade surplus revised slightly upwards

    In September 2017, Hungaryʼs export volume increased by 3.3%, and its import volume by 4.6%, with the trade surplus dropping by EUR 28 million compared to September 2016.  Based on calendar-adjusted data, export and import volumes rose by 5.6% and 7.1%, respectively. In the first nine months of 2017, the external trade surplus was EUR 6.5 billion.

     Fri, Dec. 1, 2017, 09:42
  • Economy

    Industrial producer prices up 4.5% in October

    Industrial producer prices as a whole were 4.5% higher in October 2017 than in the same month of 2016, according to monthly figures from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).  The rate accelerated from 4.1% in September and was the highest of the year so far. In January–October, industrial producer prices were 3.1% higher compared to the first ten months of 2016.

     Thu, Nov. 30, 2017, 10:17
  • Economy

    Unemployment rate down to 4%

    In the period August–October 2017, the three-month rolling average number of unemployed people was 183,000, some 36,000 fewer than a year earlier, with the jobless rate decreasing by 0.7 of a percentage point to 4%. The unemployment rate was lower for men than for women, and the rate of improvement was also higher among men.

     Wed, Nov. 29, 2017, 12:20
  • Economy

    Investments up 18.3% in third quarter

    In the third quarter of 2017, the expansion of investments in the national economy persisted, similarly dynamic to the growth in the first half of the year, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). In the first three quarters, investments expanded by 22.6% compared to the low base a year earlier.

     Tue, Nov. 28, 2017, 12:03
  • Analysis

    Births and deaths down, marriages up in September

    In September 2017, there were 5.4% fewer live births and 4.1% fewer deaths than in the same month of 2016. In the first nine months of the year, live births were down 1.2% on January-September 2016, but deaths rose by 5.9% due to a significant surplus at the beginning of the year, a first release of data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows.

     Thu, Nov. 23, 2017, 13:43
  • Economy

    KSH adjusts Sept. retail sales growth slightly upward

    In September 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 5.6% according to raw data, and by 6.2% adjusted for calendar effects, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a second estimate of monthly retail sales data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Thursday.

     Thu, Nov. 23, 2017, 12:52
  • Business

    Security printer ANY sees modest rise in net income

    ANY Security Printing Company had consolidated net income of HUF 852 million in the first three quarters of 2017, up 1% from adjusted profit in the base period, the company said in its interim management report based on unaudited, consolidated IFRS figures, published on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.   

     Wed, Nov. 22, 2017, 12:29
  • Economy

    Gross wages up 13.6% y-o-y in September

    In January-September 2017, both gross and net earnings grew to the same extent, by 12.8% compared to the corresponding nine-month period of 2016. Rises in the minimum wage and salary adjustments in the public sector had an impact on earnings growth, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a first release of earnings data for the period on Wednesday.

     Wed, Nov. 22, 2017, 11:02
  • Business

    K&H Bank income grows even with low base rate

    K&H Bank recorded net income of HUF 32.2 billion in the first three quarters of 2017, including net income of HUF 9.7 bln in Q3 alone, unaudited consolidated IFRS figures published by the bank show, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

     Tue, Nov. 21, 2017, 10:32