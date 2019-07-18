Income inequality in Hungary under EU average

MTI – Econews

Income inequality in Hungary, measured by the difference between the incomes of the top fifth and lowest fifth of earners, is under the European Union average but higher than in some of the countryʼs neighbors, show data compiled by Eurostat, the EU statistics agency.

Disposable income, after tax and other deductions, of the 20% of Hungarians with the highest incomes was 4.3 times that of the 20% of the population with the lowest incomes in 2017, the data show, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The income quintile share ratio, which is one of the EUʼs Social Scoreboard indicators, supporting the European Pillar of Social Rights, was 3.4 in the Czech Republic, 4.6 in Poland and 3.5 in Slovakia. The ratio was the highest in Bulgaria (8.2), Romania (6.5), and Lithuania (7.3).