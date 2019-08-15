Hungaryʼs assault-related death rate above EU average

BBJ

The European Union registered a rate of assault-related deaths of 0.6 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016, with the rate in Hungary standing at 1.0, in 10th place among the EU-28, show data released by Eurostat, the EUʼs statistical agency.

Chart: Eurostat

The assault-related death rate is falling across the EU. In 2002, the first year for which data are available, the rate stood at 1.3 and it has gradually decreased since then, reaching 0.6 in 2016. The majority of victims were men (65%).

Though relatively high, Hungaryʼs rate is well below those of the Baltic states. With 4.6 assault-related deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, Latvia registered the highest rate among the EU Member States in 2016. Two other Baltic states, Lithuania (with a 3.6 rate) and Estonia (2.7) also recorded high rates of death due to assault.

At the opposite end of the scale, the United Kingdom recorded the lowest rate of deaths due to assault in 2016 (0.1), followed by eight Member States with a rate of 0.5: Luxembourg, Denmark, Germany, France, Austria, the Czech Republic, Italy and Ireland.

Eurostat defines a death as assault-related if it results from homicide or injuries inflicted by another person with intent to injure or kill.