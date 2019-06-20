Hungary unaffected by trending anti-vaxx movement

Bence Gaál

The vast majority of Hungarians have trust in vaccines despite the growing popularity of anti-vaxx movements around the globe, according to recent research by a British NGO.

In Hungary, some 77% of the population think that vaccines are safe, according to the findings of a report called Wellcome Global Monitor 2018. The rate is well above the European average, which stands near 70-71%. In Hungary, the lowest rate of trust was registered among 15-29 year olds, while the highest rate of trust was registered in respondents between 30-49 years of age.

Interestingly, neighboring Ukraine has one of the lowest rates at 29% of people who trust vaccines.

Globally, 79% think that vaccines are safe, with the highest rates registered in South Asia and East Africa.