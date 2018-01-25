Hungary slipping in talent competitiveness

BBJ

The Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI), an annual benchmarking report compiled since 2013 that measures the ability of 119 countries based on their ability to grow, attract and retain talent, shows Hungary dropping 11 positions, now ranking 52nd.

The 2018 edition of the GTCI includes 68 variables (compared to 65 in 2017), covering 119 countries and 90 cities (compared to, respectively, 118 and 46 in 2017). This year, GTCI scores are again led by developed, high-income countries.

The main findings are:

- Switzerland maintains its number 1 position, followed by Singapore and the United States;

- European countries continue to dominate the GTCI rankings, with 15 in the top 25;

- Among the non-European countries ranking high this year are Australia (11th), New Zealand (12th), Canada (15th), the United Arab Emirates (17th), and Japan (20th);

- Efforts in education (compared to GDP per capita) are high in Africa (Botswana is 1st, Lesotho 2nd, Senegal 5th), showing that the challenges have been correctly identified in that area, although the effectiveness of those investments can still be improved.

This year, Hungary ranked 52nd, behind the Czech Republic (25th), Slovenia (28th), Poland (39th), Slovakia (40th), Croatia (48th), and Kazakhstan (51st). Countries in the region that ranked lower than Hungary include Russia (53rd), Ukraine (61st), Romania (64th), and Serbia (69th). Last year, Hungary ranked 41st, closer to Slovakia (37th) and Poland (38th).

On the ranking of major cities, Budapest appears in 41st position, behind Prague (25th) and Warsaw (39th), but ahead of Bratislava (48th), Ljubljana (49th), Zagreb (58th), Belgrade (64th), and Bucharest (68th).

Developed by INSEAD, the Adecco Group and TATA Communications, the GTCI provides a benchmarking tool for governments, cities, businesses and not-for-profit organizations to help design their talent strategies, overcome talent mismatches and be competitive in the global marketplace, according to the GTCI website.