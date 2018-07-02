Hungary PMI falls to 53.0 in June

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) fell to 53.0 points in June, down from a revised 55.2 points in May, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday.

In its original data release on June 1, Halpim said the PMI stood at 55.4 points in May, but it revised this number to a lower value in the Monday release.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction.

In June, among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the production volume index was down from May, but has now been above the 50 mark for 34 months in a row.

The new orders index also decreased, but remained above 50 points, showing an expansion of new orders. The current figure was above average.

Delivery times were longer than in May, and this sub-index has been below 50 now for eight consecutive months.

Purchased stocks increased in May for the 18th month in a row.

The employment sub-index was below 50 and showed contraction in employment for the first time in 21 months.