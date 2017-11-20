Hungary performing well in creative professions

BBJ

A recent research on Europeʼs Brain Business Jobs shows that some cities and countries in Eastern Europe are overtaking older EU-countries in this area, and there is no simple division between North and South, West and East.

The European Center for Entrepreneurship and Policy Reform (ECEPR) recently released "The Geography of Europeʼs Brain Business Jobs" report, focusing on highly specialized knowledge-intensive work places or local units of firms, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

Overall, the top three countries in terms of brain jobs are Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Yet, the capital regions of these three countries are more dispersed, ranking second, sixth, and eighth respectively in a comparison of European capital regions.

The reason for this is that in Northern and Western Europe, brain business jobs are less centralized in the capital regions. In Eastern and Central Europe, as well as in France, the obvious choice for brain businesses are the capital regions.

Hungary occupies 15th place in the country ranking of brain business jobs, with 50.6 such jobs per 1,000 working age population, surpassing several of the older EU countries. Hungary was found to be doing slightly better in creative professions, IT and the tech sector, but less well in advanced services. Hungary’s capital region Budapest is listed in 12th place in comparison with other capital regions in Europe.

Many countries in Eastern and Central Europe outpace their Southern European fellow EU-members in brain business job intensity. The Slovakian capital region of Bratislava has the highest share of brain business jobs in all of Europe, despite the fact that Slovakia as a nation has a mediocre concentration of brain business jobs – it ranks 18th amongst 28 European countries.

“There is a clear pattern. Brain business jobs are mobile and will quickly migrate to regions that provide favorable conditions. That is where economic growth will take off,” report co-author Stefan Fölster said.

The full report is available for download here.