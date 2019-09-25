Hungary highest spender on recreation and sport in EU

BBJ

Hungary’s general government expenditures on recreational and sporting services accounted for 2.5% of budget spending in 2017, the highest rate in the European Union, data compiled by Eurostat shows.

The second-biggest spender on recreational and sporting services was the government of Estonia, where 1.4% of budget expenditures were earmarked for such services.

In absolute terms, Hungary’s fiscal expenditures on recreational and sporting services came to HUF 457 billion in 2017, according to Eurostat. Hungary hosted the FINA World Aquatics Championships in 2017, lifting central budget expenditures on sport.

The FINA event drew almost half a million spectators. Hungary’s central budget expenditures on recreational and sporting services stood at HUF 399 bln in 2016 and at HUF 177 bln in 2015, the Eurostat data shows.