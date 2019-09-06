Hungary has some of the lowest alcohol prices in EU

Bence Gaál

In 2018, Hungary had some of the cheapest alcohol prices across the European Union (EU), with lower prices registered only in Romania and Bulgaria, according to the EUʼs official statistical agency Eurostat.

When price levels in countries are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, prices were joint lowest in Bulgaria and Romania (both with a price level index of 74), followed by Hungary at 77.

The most expensive alcohol was found in Finland (182), where prices were more than twice as high as in Hungary. That was followed by Ireland (177) and Sweden (152) in second and third, respectively.

Eurostat says that it took account of the prices for spirits, wine, and beer when compiling the data.