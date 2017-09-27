Hungary 6th most unhealthy country, survey says

Hungary ranks sixth on a list of the worldʼs most unhealthy countries in terms of consumption of alcohol and tobacco and the prevalence of obesity, according to a survey compiled by Clinic Compare, a British clinic comparison website, based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other sources.

Clinic Compare compiled a ranking of the most unhealthy countries in the world, based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the CIA World Factbook and the World Lung Association.

The survey analyzed a total of 179 countries, looking at annual per capita alcohol and tobacco consumption, as well as the prevalence of obesity. An average was then determined for each country to find which populations subject themselves to the greatest threat to health through harmful behaviors.

Central and Eastern Europe emerged as by far the unhealthiest region in the world, with CEE countries occupying nine out of the top 10 spots. The Czech Republic emerged as the most unhealthy country in the world, followed by Russia and Slovenia.

Czech citizens are some of the heaviest drinkers, each consuming 13.7 liters of pure alcohol every year, the equivalent in volume to 550 25ml shots, says the report. The country also ranked 11th highest for the number of cigarettes smoked each year, despite having some of the strictest laws on tobacco purchase and consumption in the EU. Some 29% of Czechs qualify as obese.

Hungary ranks sixth on the list, thanks to its eighth place among heaviest drinkers, as well as high consumption of tobacco, while some 40% and 30% of women are described as overweight.

The United States was the only non-European country to rank in the top 10 due to having one of the highest rates of obesity in the world, where 35% of the adult population is classified as being dangerously overweight. Only relatively low tobacco and alcohol consumption saved the U.S. from ranking higher in the list, the report notes.

"Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes are now the primary cause of premature deaths worldwide, killing over 36 million people each year," notes Clinic Compare. "A large percentage of these conditions are self-inflicted, caused by unhealthy lifestyle choices such as drinking, smoking and an unbalanced diet."