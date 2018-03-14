Hungarians to spend less on holidays this year, poll shows

This year Hungarians are budgeting HUF 165,000 for their summer holidays on average, some 16% less than last year, according to an online poll by Danubius Hotels, cited by news portal index.hu.

Hungarians do not trust private accommodation, as 99% of respondents said they will book hotels, motels or guest houses, the data show. The most popular packages, for 62% of respondents, entail 2-3 days in hotel accommodation, while those choosing 5-day packages (27.5% of respondents) prefer wellness and spa hotels.

Three-quarters of Hungarians are booking half-board accommodation, while half plan more than one holiday during the year, the poll reveals.

Among other findings, the poll shows that middle-aged travelers spend the most on their holidays, and prefer returning to favorite locations.

The poll was conducted by Danubius Hotels in January-February this year with the participation of 5,000 respondents.