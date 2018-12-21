Hungarians prefer donating to organizations - UPC Direct survey

Bence Gaál

Hungarians tend to donate a higher amount of money to charity organizations than to the homeless people on the street, while many people like to donate directly to needy families, according to a survey by UPC Direct.

About every second person in Hungary has donated something this year, with money or clothes being the most popular donations.

Nearly 70% of respondents feel that their current financial situation is average, with only 7% of them claiming to be above or below the average. The majority (57%) nevertheless tend to donate anyway, thinking that it is important to help those in a difficult position, and not only at Christmas time. Approximately the same amount of people said that they have donated in some form, which the survey considers a relatively high ratio.

Tendencies show that every fifth person provides support to the same charity organization on a regular basis, while half of the respondents tend to donate to a foundation spontaneously or occasionally.

UPC Directʼs research found that 61% donated money to those in need. Clothes and shoes are also popular forms of donation, as is offering one percent of oneʼs taxes to an organization. About 40% tend to offer non-perishable food, such as soup powders, canned food, and pasta.

The amount of donations heavily depends on the situation, according to the survey. On the street, half of the surveyed donate between HUF 100 and HUF 1,000 to those in need, while 10% offer less and 11% offer more. Every fifth Hungarian tends not to give any money to anyone on the street. Actually knowing where the money lands is an important aspect, as about 42% support a family they know with the donations.

As far as donations to organizations are concerned, Hungarians are more generous, with amounts between HUF 1,000 and HUF 5,000 being the most typical. Around half of the respondents donate in this range.

According to the results of the survey, 71% those who support organizations tend to donate to foundations that deal with children, trying to make life easier for children in need, or give them the opportunity to break out of their environment and study. In the second place is supporting foundations that help sick people (43%), and every third person provides support for animal shelters.

Many do not trust donations to charities, claiming that it is not certain whether they actually send money, food, clothes, or other donations to those in need. The survey asked how much people trust these foundation. Results suggest that about a third of respondents trust the activities of these organizations, 40% trust only certain organizations with complete confidence, while about 30% of the respondents do not trust the charities to get their donations to those in need at all.