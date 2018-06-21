Hungarians confident in EU, wary of corruption at home

BBJ

Hungarians have greater confidence in European institutions than the EU average, while they are very critical of the level of corruption in their own country, according to a report recently published by Eurostat, the EUʼs statistics office, on the perceptions of EU populations in various areas.

A report recently published by Eurostat - with reference to the United Nationsʼ sustainable development goal (SDG) no. 16: "Peace, justice and strong institutions" - examines the perception of EU populations with regard to the independence of the judiciary, corruption, and confidence in European institutions.

"In the EU, the monitoring of SDG 16 focuses on examining the progress made in ensuring peace and personal security, in promoting access to justice, and in safeguarding effective justice systems," according to Eurostat.

The comparative report shows that the percentage of Hungarians who see their justice system as independent dropped from 49% in 2016 to 48% in 2017, and has been stagnating since. Compared to this, the EU average reveals continuously growing trust, now reaching 56%.

The perception of corruption indicates a more abrupt decrease. On a scale of 100, where 100 is seen as "very clean," Hungarians put corruption at 54 in 2014, plummeting to 45 in 2017 (based on polls by global anti-corruption organization Transparency International).

By contrast, confidence in all European institutions - the European Parliament, European Commission, and European Central Bank - is significantly higher than the EU average and showing a growing tendency starting from 2016, says the report.