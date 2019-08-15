Hungarian SMEs tend to avoid summer shutdown

BBJ

Domestic businesses tend to avoid summer breaks, with nine . out of ten SMEs avoiding shutdown during the vacation season, the latest K&H SME confidence index survey reveals, news portal vg.hu reports.

However, if they take a break, it typically lasts up to a week and usually affects the entire company. The overwhelming majority (82%) have never ever had a summer break. These businesses have no future plans to shut the company down for reasons such as maintenance or holidays.

The research also highlights that companies that have had a downtime in the past are most likely to close down the entire company (67 %). In case of companies that shut down in the summer, the break usually lasts up to one week (43%), but some companies (14%) opt for a full month break.

Apart from the summer months, firms that shut down usually do so in December, during the winter holidays.