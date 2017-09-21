Hungarian population set to drop below 9 million

BBJ

The demographic perspectives are gloomy for Hungary, as its population continues to decrease due to a low birth rate and emigration. And the trend shows no sign of stalling, according to figures from Eurostat, the EUʼs statistical office.

According to forecasts released by Eurostat, the population of Hungary will decline to 8.69 million by 2080, having dropped below 9 million some time between 2060 and 2070. The estimated population is currently 9,799,000. The natural decrease has been continuous for the last 36 years, business daily vg.hu reports.

The paper notes that in the first half of 2017, there were 43,870 live births, just 0.2% up on the corresponding period of last year. In the same period, there were 69,062 deaths, a full 8.5% more than in January-June 2016.

The Eurostat forecast predicts that the decrease in the population will continue, given the low birth rate, the inclination to have fewer children, and the rising average age at which women give birth.

Another serious problem is emigration, which for now is counterbalanced by immigration from neighboring countries. Although last year the pace of emigration slowed compared to previous years, experts expect the outflow to continue, given higher Western European wages.