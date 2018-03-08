Hungarian M&A market value up 150% in 2017, says EY

MTI – Econews

The value of Hungarian mergers and acquisitions (M&As) rose 150% to USD 4 billion last year, data compiled by consultancy EY show. The number of mergers and acquisitions increased by 21% to 133.

M&A activity in the real estate sector was highest, with 27 deals disclosed, national news agency MTI reported.

Nearly two-thirds of overall transactions involved two Hungarian companies. U.K. companies carried out six transactions, Austrian and Czech firms five each, U.S. companies four, and German firms three. Hungarian companies made 12 transactions abroad.

The acquisition of Budapest shopping mall Aréna Plaza (now Arena Mall) by NEPI Rockcastle of South Africa was the biggest deal of the year, with a value of USD 327 million. The combined value of the five biggest transactions reached almost USD 1 bln, EY said.

The EY figure for M&As in Hungary in 2017 contrasts with that given in a report published by consulting companies CMS and EMIS in January, which said Hungary saw the highest growth among 15 emerging CEE/SEE countries studied, up 126% in total M&A deal value to EUR 2.7 bln.