Hungarian households produce 32.6 kg of e-waste per year

Bence Gaál

In Hungary, the average amount of yearly e-waste generated per household stands at 32.6 kg, roughly the equivalent weight of 12 modern computer monitors, according to a study by Clearitwaste.co.uk.

Clearitwaste.co.uk utilized e-waste data from the Global E-Waste Statistics Partnership and household composition data from the United Nations to calculate, out of 39 European countries, who produces the most e-waste on average per household each year.

Hungary ranked 25th out of the 39 European countries included in the study, ahead of Kazakhstan (32.2 kg per household annually), and behind Poland (32.8 kg)

According to Clearitwaste.co.ukʼs calculations, with 4,240,000 households in Hungary, the overall household e-waste in the country could equate to 138,224,000kg – approximately the same weight as eight submarines.

The study, which surveyed 1,477 Hungarians, adds that some 80% of Hungarians feel relevant governmental/environmental bodies need to better educate the public on what e-waste is and how it can adversely impact the environment. It also notes that approximately 37% of Hungarian respondents don’t know what e-waste is, and some 35%confidently and correctly know how to dispose of their old or unwanted electronic items





Norwegian households top list of e-waste generation

The highest average amount of e-waste, 57 kg, was generated in Norway. According to the study, it is roughly the equivalent of six small business printers. On average, U.K. households generate some 55 kg of e-waste every year, the second-highest amount. In third place, Irish households produce an average of 52.4kg of e-waste every year.

On the other end in the 39th position is Moldova. Moldovan households generate the least e-waste in Europe at an average of 11.6kg per household each year. The e-waste weight per household in Moldova is in proportion to the weight of nine empty 1.7-liter plastic kettles, Clearitwaste.co.uk notes.